Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to comeback win over Fulham
An injury time goal from Harry Winks secured victory for Tottenham Hotspur as they came from behind to beat Fulham this afternoon.
Fernando Llorente’s own goal gave the Cottagers the lead. Dele Alli equalised early in the second half, before Winks headed in the 93rd-minute winner for Spurs.
After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to give their reaction to their comeback win at Craven Cottage.
Here’s what they had to say.
🙌🏽⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/du3JSLOKWv
— Dele (@dele_official) January 20, 2019
Left it late but got the three points 😀 #COYS pic.twitter.com/VDw3y2dCjC
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) January 20, 2019
+3 points #COYS pic.twitter.com/KGrW858jKX
— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) January 20, 2019
Full credit to the boys today! Everyone kept fighting til the end! #COYS pic.twitter.com/Z2l8bwWcF7
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) January 20, 2019
Yeeeesss @HarryWinks!! 👊➕3️⃣ #COYS pic.twitter.com/CHgr0Np1h8
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) January 20, 2019
Yessssss Winkssyyyyy 😁
— Harry Kane (@HKane) January 20, 2019