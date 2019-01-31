Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to comeback win over Watford
Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Watford and avoid a third successive defeat last night.
After losses to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final and Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round, Spurs were trailing to Craig Cathcart’s goal heading into the final 10 minutes.
But an equaliser from Heung-min Son, on his return from international duty, and Fernando Llorente’s late winner secured all three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about their efforts.
➕3️⃣😃🙌🏻 Tough game with a very important final win! Thanks to all the fans for your support 👏🏻 #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/k28uFZGkhi
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) January 30, 2019
Big win on a cold night in London.
Everyone get home safely! #COYS pic.twitter.com/svDnWTD0NE
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) January 30, 2019
Victory 🔥
Thanks for your support 👊🏿 #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/woriLTZjE7
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) January 30, 2019
Vamooooossss @llorentefer19!!
Come on, lads!! Great win! 🙌 #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/LgXrDbZtb4
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) January 30, 2019
Yes lads! #COYS https://t.co/6l0ZtE2hTc
— Harry Kane (@HKane) January 30, 2019