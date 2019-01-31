Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to comeback win over Watford

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat Watford and avoid a third successive defeat last night.

After losses to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final and Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round, Spurs were trailing to Craig Cathcart’s goal heading into the final 10 minutes.

But an equaliser from Heung-min Son, on his return from international duty, and Fernando Llorente’s late winner secured all three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about their efforts.