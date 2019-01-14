Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to Man Utd defeat

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been giving their reaction to yesterday’s Premier League defeat to Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side endured a frustrating afternoon, with Marcus Rashford’s goal and a string of saves from United goalkeeper David De Gea condemning them to a 0-1 loss.

A few Spurs stars took to social media to express their disappointment. Among them was defender Jan Vertonghen, who could at least take heart from coming through his return from injury unscathed.

Here’s what the Belgian centre-back and his team-mates had to say.

Good to be back out there today. Thought we definitely deserved more from the game… pic.twitter.com/8zvK9zQ3If — Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) January 13, 2019

We deserved a lot more today. pic.twitter.com/VCPw65KYTx — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) January 13, 2019

We can all be disappointed about the result yesterday but the team gave everything on the pitch, we will learn from that. Thanks to the fan again for all your support 🙌🏿 Personally I will be back soon and stronger. 👊🏿 #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/AwR8ubXdmX — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) January 14, 2019