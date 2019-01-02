Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to New Year’s Day win over Cardiff

Tottenham Hotspur made a victorious start to 2019 with a 0-3 win over Cardiff City on New Year’s Day.

First-half goals from Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son secured all three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. The result ensured they bounced back from their shock defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers and moved back up to second in the Premier League table.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to react to beating the Bluebirds. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Hello 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣9️⃣

I like the way you’ve started 😁 #COYS pic.twitter.com/5KfzrlE8WV — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) January 1, 2019