Unai Emery rules out Arsenal bid for Keylor Navas

Arsenal coach Unai Emery has ruled out a January bid for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

A report in Spanish newspaper Sport had suggested the Gunners were lining up a £14m bid for the Costa Rica, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Bernabeu since Thibaut Courtois’ arrival from Chelsea.

Speaking at his press conference this afternoon, Emery said the claim was “not true”.

He added: “We’ve never spoken about Keylor Navas.”

Emery insisted he was happy with his current options of summer signing Bernd Leno, Petr Cech and Emi Martinez.

Cech started the season as Emery’s first-choice keeper, but lost the starting position after picking up a hamstring injury against Watford in September. He was replaced by Leno – a £20m arrival from Bayer Leverkusen last June – who has since clocked up 15 Premier League appearances, but only kept one clean sheet.

Navas, aged 32, previously came close to moving to the Premier League in 2015, when he was expected to join Manchester United as part of the deal that would have taken David De Gea in the opposite direction. The De Gea deal infamously collapsed after paperwork was filed after the transfer deadline.