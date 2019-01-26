Van Dijk and Fabinho miss Liverpool training

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Fabinho both missed training at Melwood yesterday.

Netherlands international Van Dijk – a key performer at the heart of the Reds’ defence – and Brazilian utility man Fabinho were both ruled out of Friday’s training session due to illness.

Having already been eliminated from the FA Cup, the Reds don’t have a fixture until Wednesday evening’s Premier League game against Leicester City. Manager Jurgen Klopp will hope the pair have shaken off their ailments by that stage.

The German boss indicated that Van Dijk and Fabinho may have succumbed to the effects of returning from a short warm-weather training camp in Dubai to the considerably chillier conditions on Merseyside.

In better news for the Reds, yesterday’s session was bolstered by the return to training of three injured players.

Dejan Lovren, Ben Woodburn and Ki-Jana Hoever all returned to full training yesterday.

Croatia international Lovren’s return will be particular welcome in order to ease Klopp’s central defensive injury crisis.