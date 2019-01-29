Van Dijk, Wijnaldum and Fabinho available for Liverpool vs Leicester

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be available for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Leicester City, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The Netherlands international has been struggling due to illness since returning from the Reds’ mid-season training camp in Dubai late last week.

But speaking at his press conference this lunchtime, Klopp revealed that Van Dijk had returned to training yesterday and is expected to train again today.

Fabinho, who was also ill, is available, too, as is midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is also in contention to face the Foxes after shaking off his knee injury.

But the match comes too soon for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The England international is yet to fully recover from his knee injury.

Klopp told reporters: “Virg was a little bit ill, but he trained yesterday and will train today, so we will see.

“Dejan [Lovren] is fine, Gini trained [and] Fabinho will train today.

“Trent is getting closer and closer and it all looks very positive, but he will not be ready for tomorrow.”

With Alexander-Arnold out, Joe Gomez (ankle) still sidelined and James Milner suspended, the Reds boss might be forced to turn to Fabinho at right-back for tomorrow’s game. The only other options would be fielding an untested youngster or asking left-footed Andy Robertson or Alberto Moreno to switch flanks.