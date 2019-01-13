Victor Lindelof grabs a selfie with David De Gea after his Spurs heroics

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was eager to get a photo with team-mate David De Gea following his match-winning display against Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Spanish goalkeeper De Gea made a series of impressive saves to keep Spurs at bay and help United to a 0-1 victory.

After the game Lindelof took a selfie with the man of the moment.

Writing on Twitter, the Sweden international centre-back said: “This guy… 🐐🐐🐐”

Lindelof played the full 90 minutes in front of De Gea.