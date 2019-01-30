Victor Lindelof reveals he’s mad after Burnley game

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has taken to social media this morning to reveal he is still angry in the wake of last night’s 2-2 draw against Burnley.

The Red Devils fell two goals behind at Old Trafford last night. They fought back to salvage a point, with two goals after the 87th minute.

Lindelof scored the last-gasp equaliser with his first goal for the club. He revealed he was proud of that achievement, but still fuming about the start of the match.

The Swedish centre-back wrote: “Still mad about last night. Proud to have got my first goal for the club.”