Video: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shows off his excellent recovery progress

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has started 2019 by demonstrated the strides he has been making in his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The England international sustained the serious knee injury at the end of last season and was expected to miss all of this season.

But he has shared a video on social media showing that he is now able to jog on grass and has stepped up his efforts in the gym.

