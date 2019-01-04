Video: Alexandre Lacazette celebrates nutmegging Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette nutmegged team-mate Ainsley Maitland-Niles on the training pitch yesterday.

The Frenchman got the better of his young colleague during a rondo exercise as the Gunners prepared at London Colney for tomorrow’s FA Cup third round tie against Blackpool.

Lacazette celebrated his nutmeg as if he had scored the winner in the final at Wembley rather than humiliated a team-mate in the build-up to a third round tie.

You can see the nutmeg and Laca’s celebration in the video below.