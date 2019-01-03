Video: Arsenal boss Unai Emery previews Blackpool game

Arsenal coach Unai Emery has faced reporters for a pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup third round tie against Blackpool.

The Gunners face the League One side at Bloomfield Road in a tea-time kick-off on Saturday.

Emery looked ahead to the clash with the Seasiders. The Spaniard also discussed his side’s transfer activity and denied newspaper reports that the north Londoners have made a bid for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

You can see Emery’s press conference in the video below.