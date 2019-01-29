Video: Arsenal training ahead of Cardiff clash

Arsenal were in action on the training ground at London Colney yesterday as they prepare to return to Premier League action against Cardiff City this evening.

The Gunners crashed out of the FA Cup with a 1-3 defeat to Manchester United last Friday night.

They will seek to bounce back when they host the Bluebirds at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

You can see footage of Unai Emery’s squad preparing for the game during Monday’s session in the video below.