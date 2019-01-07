Video: Cesc Fabregas’ Chelsea farewell

Cesc Fabregas said goodbye to Chelsea in the closing stages of the FA Cup third round win over Nottingham Forest.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona man was substituted to allow him to take the applause of the Stamford Bridge crowd and wave farewell to the Blues’ supporters.

Fabregas is expected to finalise a transfer to French club Monaco over the coming days.

You can see his farewell after his 501st and probably last appearance in English football in the video below.