Video: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham (2-2 on aggregate, 5-3 on pens)

Chelsea are through to the Carabao Cup final after a penalty shootout win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues won 2-1 on the night at Stamford Bridge, with goals from N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard.

Away goals don’t count in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, so the tie went to a shootout.

Eric Dier and Lucas Moura missed for Spurs, while Chelsea scored all of their spot-kicks to book their place at Wembley to face Manchester City.

You can see the goals and highlights from the match and shootout in the video below.