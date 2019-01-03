Video: Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri calls for January signings

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri made repeated pleas for the club to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window in his post-match press conference after last night’s 0-0 draw with Southampton.

The Italian is particular keen to add a new striker to improve his side’s attacking play in the “last 20 metres of the pitch”.

Sarri said on three occasions that the Blues board is aware of his opinion on the need to make signings, but noted that he does not have responsibility for transfers.

You can hear his comments in the video below.