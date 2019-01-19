Video: Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud swaps shirts with former Arsenal team-mate Laurent Koscielny

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud swapped shirts with his French compatriot and former team-mate Laurent Koscielny on his return to his old club Arsenal.

Koscielny was on the scoresheet as the Gunners recorded a 2-0 win in this evening’s game.

Giroud didn’t leave entirely empty handed. A camera in the tunnel showed him getting Koscielny’s shirt as a memento of his visit to his old stomping ground.

Whether Chelsea fans are impressed by Giroud’s shirt-swapping after the loss is a different matter.