Video: Declan Rice and West Ham celebrate beating Arsenal

These were the scenes as West Ham United recorded a 1-0 win over Arsenal at the London Stadium earlier today.

There were jubilant celebrations from match-winner Declan Rice. The 19-year-old goalscorer seemed scarcely able to believe that he was hero of the occasion after bagging his first goal for the club.

Rice curled in the only goal of the game from just inside the penalty area three minutes after half-time.

After the match, he was congratulated by a host of team-mates, as you can see in the video below.