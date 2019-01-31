Video: Denis Suarez’s first Arsenal interview

Arsenal’s new signing Denis Suarez has given his first interview since joining on loan from Barcelona.

After signing for the Gunners until the end of the season, the one-cap Spain international sat down with the north London club’s in-house media team to discuss the move.

Suarez told Arsenal fans that the quality of his final ball is his best quality. He said he had learnt from Andres Iniesta during their time together at Barca.

He also said the Gunners inspired him when he was a youngster, namechecking Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp.

And he picked out winning the Europa League under Unai Emery at Sevilla as the highlight of his career to date.

You can watch the interview and behind-the-scenes footage from Suarez’s signing in the video below.