Video: Dinos Mavropanos returns to Arsenal training, scores a beauty
Arsenal defender Dinos Mavropanos has recovered from his injury and returned to full training.
The Greek centre-back, aged 21, has been sidelined since September due to a groin strain.
He is now closing in a return to action. While goalscoring will not be his primary role within Unai Emery’s squad, Mavropanos marked his return to training with a lovely curling effort on the training pitch at London Colney today.
You can see Mavropanos’ training ground goal in the video below.
👋 Welcome back to training, Dinos Mavropanos
What a strike 💥 pic.twitter.com/eSNoPNheNA
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 3, 2019