Video: Dinos Mavropanos returns to Arsenal training, scores a beauty

Arsenal defender Dinos Mavropanos has recovered from his injury and returned to full training.

The Greek centre-back, aged 21, has been sidelined since September due to a groin strain.

He is now closing in a return to action. While goalscoring will not be his primary role within Unai Emery’s squad, Mavropanos marked his return to training with a lovely curling effort on the training pitch at London Colney today.

You can see Mavropanos’ training ground goal in the video below.