Video: Emi Martinez shows off after saving a shot from Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez has taken to social media to taunt Alexandre Lacazette over a save he made in training yesterday.

The Argentine shared footage of him diving to his right to tip Lacazette’s shot round the posts. In an accompanying tweet, he wrote: “Unlucky @LacazetteAlex.”

Lacazette alluded to this being a rare failure on his part by asking Martinez for footage of his other shots. But the keeper joked that he had continued training at the other end of the pitch after saving from the French striker.

U have the others shots ? @emimartinezz1 — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) January 10, 2019