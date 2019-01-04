Video: Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla (5ft 6in) scores a header past ex-Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois (6ft 6in)

Ex-Arsenal man Santi Cazorla scored an unlikely headed goal against former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois last night.

Cazorla, now playing in his native for Spain for Villarreal, nodded the ball past Real Madrid keeper Courtois in a 2-2 draw in La Liga.

The 5ft 6in attacking midfielder jumped to meet the ball in the penalty area. He headed it between 6ft 6in Courtois’ legs to nutmeg the Belgium international and score an 82nd-minute equaliser.

You can see the goal in the video below.