Video: Georginio Wijnaldum catches fan tweeting about him

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum caught a fan tweeting about him during a flight from the Netherlands this morning.

Rotterdam-based Welshman Ben Dudley was confident he had spotted Wijnaldum boarding the flight, but little did he know that the Reds star had also spotted him.

As his fellow passenger wrote a tweet about his celebrity spot, Wijnaldum captured it on video and posted it to his Instagram account. He declared: “Busted.”

The tweet read: “I’m 99% sure Georginio Wijnaldum is on my Easyjet flight. Am I going to embarrass myself by saying Feyenoord with an awkward thumbs up on the way out? Almost certainly.”