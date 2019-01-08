Skip to main content

Video, GIF and Photos: Man Utd training in Dubai

Manchester United trained in Dubai yesterday as part of their mid-season training camp.

The Red Devils were in action in the sunshine in the United Arab Emirates as they recharge their batteries and prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley this weekend.

England international Marcus Rashford reported that the temperature reached 27°C during the session. He also joked that caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was regaling the squad with tales of his Treble-winning goal against Bayern Munich in 1999.