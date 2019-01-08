Video, GIF and Photos: Man Utd training in Dubai

Manchester United trained in Dubai yesterday as part of their mid-season training camp.

The Red Devils were in action in the sunshine in the United Arab Emirates as they recharge their batteries and prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley this weekend.

England international Marcus Rashford reported that the temperature reached 27°C during the session. He also joked that caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was regaling the squad with tales of his Treble-winning goal against Bayern Munich in 1999.

"Seconds left.. Becks whipped in a perfect corner. Teddy flicked it on. The rest is history" @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/JFGqwUHZLP — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 7, 2019

The lads will be back in training later this morning!@MarcusRashford #MUFC pic.twitter.com/8OH747zsGY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 8, 2019



