Video: Gonzalo Higuain arrives ahead of possible Chelsea debut vs Sheffield Wednesday

Chelsea’s new signing Gonzalo Higuain has arrived at Stamford Bridge ahead of what could be his debut against Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

The Argentina international, aged 31, arrived on loan from Juventus last week.

He is now set to make his appearance for the Blues in their FA Cup fourth round tie against the Owls.

You can see Higuain arriving at the stadium and making his way to the home dressing room to prepare for kick-off in the video below.

The match gets underway at 6pm.