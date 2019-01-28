Video: Gonzalo Higuain makes his Chelsea debut vs Sheffield Wednesday (individual highlights)

Chelsea’s new loan signing Gonzalo Higuain made his debut in last night’s FA Cup fourth round win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The recent arrival from Juventus started the match and played for 82 minutes, before being replaced by Olivier Giroud.

Higuain, aged 31, showed some bright moments but was unable to find a first goal for the Blues. Willian (two) and Callum Hudson-Odoi were on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win for Chelsea.

You can see Higuain’s individual highlights in the video below.