Video: Gonzalo Higuain presented by Chelsea ahead of Spurs game
Chelsea presented new signing Gonzalo Higuain to the crowd at Stamford Bridge ahead of this evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur.
The Argentina international made his way out of the tunnel and onto the pitch for the first time 15 minutes before kick-off.
He waved to the crowd before heading off to find his seat and watch his new team-mates in action.
Juventus striker Higuain, aged 31, joined the Blues on a loan deal yesterday.
Welcome to Stamford Bridge, @G_Higuain! 🙌 #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/ykQJCPUQPW
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 24, 2019