Video: Gonzalo Higuain presented by Chelsea ahead of Spurs game

Chelsea presented new signing Gonzalo Higuain to the crowd at Stamford Bridge ahead of this evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentina international made his way out of the tunnel and onto the pitch for the first time 15 minutes before kick-off.

He waved to the crowd before heading off to find his seat and watch his new team-mates in action.

Juventus striker Higuain, aged 31, joined the Blues on a loan deal yesterday.