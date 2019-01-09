Video: Harry Kane feeds a lion by hand

Most Tottenham Hotspur players probably spent today recovering from last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win over Chelsea.

Not match-winner Harry Kane, who has been feeding a lion by hand.

The England striker visited Paradise Wildlife Park, in Hertfordshire, with his family.

Kane shared a video that showed him dangling a lump of meat through the fence of the lion enclosure and letting one of the big cats eat from his hand.

A zookeeper was on hand to help but, in order to ensure their star man keeps all his digits, Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy would probably rather Kane left it to the professionals.