Video: Harry Kane gives Spurs the lead vs Chelsea after VAR checks penalty decision

Tottenham Hotspur have taken the lead against Chelsea in this evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley.

Striker Harry Kane broke the deadlock by converting a penalty he had won.

The England international was brought down by Blues keeper Kepa as he raced into the box.

VAR was used to confirm that Kane was onside and that he had been fouled.

After the referee got the go-ahead, the Spurs star emphatically but his spot-kick into the net to give Spurs the lead.