Video: Harry Winks gets pelted with snowballs at Spurs training

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks was the target of an impromptu snowball attack as he and his team-mates made their way out to training at a snowy Hotspur Way.

The England international was hit by missiles thrown by Jan Vertonghen and others.

Judging by Winks reaction, the snowballs had been compacted into ice before they were launched.

In another case of centre-back bullying in the workplace, Davinson Sanchez attempted to put some snow down Juan Foyth’s neck.