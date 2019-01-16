Video: Jesse Lingard sings Vanessa Carlton’s A Thousand Miles
Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has used an unlikely marketing tactic to drum up subscribers for his newly launched YouTube channel.
The England international shared a video on Twitter showing him covering Vanessa Carlton’s A Thousand Miles.
Lingard declares that YouTube is not ready for him, before launching into the American singer-songwriter pianist’s 2002.
If that doesn’t make you want to subscribe to Lingard’s YouTube channel then, well, we don’t really blame you.
A Thousand Miles got up to number six in the official UK charts on August 3, 2002. Anyone Of Us (Stupid Mistake) by Gareth Gates topped the charts that week.
.@YouTube ain’t readyy for mee 🎥!! Go like, subscribe and comment 🙌🏾 WHEN I HIT MY FIRST 100k SUBSCRIBERS THERE WILL BE PRIZES AND GIVEAWAYS 🎁 🏙🏖🎡 VERY SPECIAL PRIZES 📱✈️ #BeYourself @JLingz LINK IN BIO & HERE: https://t.co/4vmVIR7tZQ pic.twitter.com/xDEWCKU2oC
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) January 16, 2019