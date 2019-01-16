Video: Jesse Lingard sings Vanessa Carlton’s A Thousand Miles

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has used an unlikely marketing tactic to drum up subscribers for his newly launched YouTube channel.

The England international shared a video on Twitter showing him covering Vanessa Carlton’s A Thousand Miles.

Lingard declares that YouTube is not ready for him, before launching into the American singer-songwriter pianist’s 2002.

If that doesn’t make you want to subscribe to Lingard’s YouTube channel then, well, we don’t really blame you.

A Thousand Miles got up to number six in the official UK charts on August 3, 2002. Anyone Of Us (Stupid Mistake) by Gareth Gates topped the charts that week.