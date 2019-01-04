Video: John Stones watches footage of the goal-line clearance that irked Liverpool fans

Like the rest of us, Manchester City defender John Stones couldn’t wait to see the goal line technology footage of his last-gasp clearance against Liverpool yesterday evening.

The England international hooked the ball away from the City goal with just 1.12cm to spare after a penalty area scramble looked certain to result in a goal for the Reds.

Stones joined goalkeeper Ederson to watch replays of the incident in the City dressing room. You can see their reactions in the video below.