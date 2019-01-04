Video: John Stones watches footage of the goal-line clearance that irked Liverpool fans
Like the rest of us, Manchester City defender John Stones couldn’t wait to see the goal line technology footage of his last-gasp clearance against Liverpool yesterday evening.
The England international hooked the ball away from the City goal with just 1.12cm to spare after a penalty area scramble looked certain to result in a goal for the Reds.
Stones joined goalkeeper Ederson to watch replays of the incident in the City dressing room. You can see their reactions in the video below.
Yes John, it was a pretty close call! 😅#mancity pic.twitter.com/CAfQfJBvLJ
— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 4, 2019