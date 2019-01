Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on his side’s defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last night in his post-match press conference.

The Reds lost their unbeaten record with a 2-1 loss to the champions.

Klopp said his side were a bit unlucky. He also suggested that City captain Vincent Kompany was unlucky not to be sent-off for a foul on Mo Salah.

You can hear all of Klopp’s post-match thoughts in the video below.