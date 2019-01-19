Video: Jurgen Klopp’s passionate celebration after Liverpool beat Crystal Palace

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was clearly delighted with today’s 4-3 win over Crystal Palace.

The top-of-the-table Reds didn’t have it all their own way at Anfield – falling behind in the first-half, being held 2-2 as late as the 74-minute and conceding in the 95th minute – and that probably explains why Klopp was quite so jubilant when he celebrated with the fans after the final whistle.

The Reds boss repeatedly punched the air and screamed with joy as he faced the supporters.