Video: Ki-Jana Hoever makes his Liverpool debut

Dutch youngster Ki-Jana Hoever made his Liverpool debut in last night’s FA Cup third round defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 16-year-old became the third youngest debutant in the club’s history and the youngest ever player to represent the Reds in the FA Cup.

Hoever was named on the bench for the trip to Molineux, but he was pressed into action in just the sixth minute when Croatian centre-back Dejan Lovren sustained an injury and needed to be replaced.

You can see Hoever make his debut in the video below.