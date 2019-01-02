Video: Lucas Torreira gives his shirt to a young Arsenal fan after Fulham game

Arsenal’s New Year’s Day win over Fulham was made extra special for one young fan after he got his hands on Lucas Torreira’s match shirt.

The Gunners recorded a 4-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium yesterday in their first match of 2019.

After the final whistle, Uruguay international midfielder Torreira walked over to the fans and handed his jersey to the young supporter.

He later shared footage of the handover on social media and wrote: “Lovely moments that football gives you.”