Video: Man City stewards chase ‘pitch invader’ Benjamin Mendy after Liverpool game

Manchester City stewards chased injured left-back Benjamin Mendy after last night’s victory over Liverpool.

The Frenchman raced onto the pitch to celebrate with his team-mates after the final whistle.

Two members of the City security staff set off in pursuit, clearly believing he was a pitch invader.

The stewards aborted their mission to apprehend Mendy at the very last second after presumably spotting their error.

They casually jogged past Mendy and towards the match officials.

You can see the incident in the video below.