Video: Man Utd’s Diogo Dalot on the pitch at Stockport County

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has been put through his paces on the pitch at Stockport County.

No, it’s not a leftfield transfer deadline day loan move to National League North side for the Portuguese starlet.

Instead he has been at Edgeley Park to film a marketing video for his boot sponsors Nike. The video appeared on Dalot’s Twitter account this morning.

While the sportswear brand has meddled with the colour of the stadium to match its branding, Dalot is definitely dribbling up the wing at Stockport.