Video: Man Utd’s final training session in Dubai

Manchester United are back in the UK after returning from their mid-season training camp in Dubai.

Before boarding their flight to Manchester airport, there was time for one final training session in the sunshine yesterday.

You can see footage from United’s final training session in Dubai in the video below, which includes French forward Anthony Martial getting caught out during one drill.

Some members of the squad posted photos from the session and confirmed their return to the Manchester, where they will now step up preparations for Sunday’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Back in Manchester after some hard work in Dubai! 🔥💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/xUI3IZ2FKh — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) January 11, 2019