Video: Marcus Rashford’s nutmeg on Fred at Arsenal
Warm-ups are usually a team to get yourself focused and confident for the game ahead.
There was no such luck for Manchester United midfielder Fred ahead of last Friday night’s FA Cup fourth round win at Arsenal.
The Brazilian was ruthlessly nutmegged by team-mate Marcus Rashford in front of the crowd at the Emirates Stadium.
As if that wasn’t a big enough audience, England international Rashford has shared footage of the moment with his Twitter followers.
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 26, 2019