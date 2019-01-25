Video: Mauricio Pochettino discusses transfer plans ahead of Crystal Palace game

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino was in a prickly mood as he faced reporters for his pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup fourth round clash with Crystal Palace.

No doubt still smarting after last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea, the Argentine was unimpressed at being asked once again about his transfer plans.

But he eventually went into some detail about the factors under consideration as Spurs work towards adding new players before the transfer window closes next week.