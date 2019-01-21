Video: Mauricio Pochettino discusses victory over Fulham and Dele Alli’s injury

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino faced reporters for his post-match press conference after yesterday’s Premier League win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

He praised a solid performance from his side and said he was so happy to secure three points.

Spurs came from behind to beat the Cottagers thanks to Dele Alli’s goal and Harry Winks’ injury-time winner.

But Alli later went off with a hamstring injury, and it was Pochettino’s mounting injury problems that dominated the press conference.

You can hear what he had to say in the video below.