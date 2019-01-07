Video: Maurizio Sarri and Mauricio Pochettino preview Chelsea game

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino have held pre-match press conferences ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup semi-final clash.

In addition to previewing the game itself, both bosses found their clubs’ transfer activity being discussed.

Sarri indicated that he expects Bayern Munich target Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay, saying his has a great future ahead with the Blues and England.

Pochettino told reporters that signing players in the current transfer window is not dependent on players leaving, but he accepted that it would be very difficult for the club to find players of the required quality and fit who are available.