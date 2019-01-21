Video: Maurizio Sarri says he can’t motivate Chelsea players in the wake of Arsenal defeat

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri launched a scathing attack on his players in the wake of Saturday evening’s defeat at Arsenal.

The Italian boss said he could not motivate his squad and questioned their mentality and fight.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Sarri said: “I’m extremely angry, very angry indeed. This defeat was due to our mentality. I can’t accept it. We had a similar issue against Tottenham in the league. It appears this group of players are extremely difficult to motivate.

“From a technical point of view both teams were on the same sort of level, but they had a higher level of determination in both penalty areas, so tactics don’t come into it. I can’t possibly say I am not partly responsible for the defeat. We have to share it.

“This is not a team that is going to be well known for its battling qualities, but we need to become a team that is capable of adapting, possibly suffering for 10 or 15 minutes, and then playing our own football. Today we didn’t play our own football.”

Sarri’s side slipped to a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening. His starting XI contained seven players who had won the Premier League title under Antonio Conte in 2016/17. The same group finished fifth in the league last season.