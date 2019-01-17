Video: Mousa Dembele’s goodbye interview with Spurs

Mousa Dembele has given a farewell interview to Tottenham Hotspur’s in-house media team ahead of his move to China.

The Belgium international, aged 31, is joining Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F after six-and-a-half years in north London.

Before his departure, he sat down to reflect on his Spurs career, including looking back at his first interview after joining the club from Fulham in 2012.

Team-mate Jan Vertonghen featured in that unveiling video and gatecrashed his final interview to say goodbye.