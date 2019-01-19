Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he wouldn’t have taken a penalty like Paul Pogba’s vs Brighton

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he wouldn’t have taken a penalty like Paul Pogba’s against Brighton & Hove Albion today.

Pogba won and converted a first-half penalty to break the deadlock at Old Trafford.

His spot-kick featured the crazy run up the World Cup winner has deployed before.

Solskjaer acknowledged that it was not a technique he would have favoured, but suggested he was happy for the the French midfielder to use it if he was comfortable with it – and providing he scored!