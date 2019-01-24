Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses the Man Utd vs Arsenal rivalry, and his experience with Unai Emery

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has held his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday night’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Arsenal.

The Norwegian was reminiscing on the rivalry between the two clubs, which was at it most fierce during his playing days.

Solskjaer also spoke about his previous encounter with Gunners coach Unai Emery. The Spaniard’s Sevilla side beat Solskjaer’s Molde in the in the 2015/16 Europa League campaign.

