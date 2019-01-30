Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses not winning a Man Utd game

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s winning start to life as Manchester United caretaker manager came to an end with a 2-2 draw against Burnley last night.

The Red Devils went two goals behind to the Clarets at Old Trafford yesterday evening. They fought back with two goals after the 87th minute to salvage a point that probably felt like another win.

Solskjaer accused his players of starting the game at 90 per cent and finding the necessary urgency too late in the match to conjure another win.

You can hear his post-match comments in full in the video below.