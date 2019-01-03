Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Marcus Rashford’s man of the match performance at Newcastle

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lavished praise on Marcus Rashford following his goal and man of the match display in last night’s 0-2 win over Newcastle United.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Solskjaer joked that Rashford must have been watching his former United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo for inspiration.

You can hear those comments and the rest of Solskjaer’s thoughts on making it four wins from his first four games in the video below.