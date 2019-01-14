Video: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to beating Spurs

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it six wins from six games in charge by beating Tottenham Hotspur yesterday afternoon.

The clash with title challengers Spurs at Wembley was billed as the first serious test of the Norwegian’s time in charge. He emerged with a 0-1 away win and all three points.

Solskjaer was full of praise for David De Gea, who he said might be the best United keeper of all time.

You can hear what he had to say about the game when he faced reporters for his post-match press conference in the video below.